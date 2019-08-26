Mrs. Alice Marie Hoff, age 77, of Tanglewood Shores subdivision, Bracey, died Friday August 23, 2019. She was an admissions officer for Burlington County College in New Jersey, specializing in admitting military veterans and the widow of James W. Hoff, Jr..
Mrs. Hoff is survived by her son, Paul E. Gettys, lll and his wife Lydia of Maryland and five grandchildren: Renee, Paul, Sonja, Glenn and Jocelyn Gettys.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31st in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will take place in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hoff family.
