Alton H. Riddle, Jr. 60, of Lacrosse, VA passed away at home with his family by his side on December 14, 2019.He was born April 2,1959 in Newhurst, NJ, son of Alton Riddle, Sr. and the late Violet Jean Ingram.
Alton was the loving husband of Yevonne Lottie Oliver, whom he married on Valentines’ Day 2019 in Meherrin, VA.
Alton is survived by his loving wife, Yevonne Oliver; step-children, Lincoln E. Torreyson, South Hill, VA and Sarah N. Torreyson, Lawrenceville, VA; his father, Alton Riddle, Sr., Washington State, siblings, Deborah Riddle Schreiner (Kevin) MN and Johnathan Riddle, Washington State.
He was a proud member of the recovering community and employed at Trout River Lumber in Crew, VA.
Alton was a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan. He loved music, films, and doing crafts with his family and working outside in the garden.
Alton loved the water and last but not least and very important, he loved his cats!!!
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M from the South Hill United Methodist Church, 105 Franklin Street, South Hill, VA. Pastor Brian Siegle officiating.
