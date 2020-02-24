Mrs. Jacquelyn Heath “Jackie” Preston, age 98, of Bracey, VA and formerly of Leland, North Carolina, died on Friday February 14, 2020. She was a retired medical registrar for the Institute of Pathology, a member of Beta Sigma Phi international social sorority and the widow of Lt. Col. Robert J. Preston. Mrs. Preston is survived by her daughter, Mary Preston and her husband Steve Tregoning of Bracey; her three sons: Bob Preston and his wife Lyn of Leland, NC, David Preston of Kansas City, MO and Paul Preston and his wife Api of Lake Oswego, OR; her ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew. Mrs. Preston was preceded in death by her son, John G. Preston; her granddaughter, Lindsey Preston and her sister, Jean Porter. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday March 1st at 2:00 P.M. in Kingswood United Methodist Church in Bracey, VA. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ray of Hope Food Pantry, Inc., 80 Green Pasture Lane, La Crosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Preston family.
