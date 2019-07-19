Mrs. Alice S. Dawson, age 83 of South Hill died Monday, July 8, 2019. She is survived by her children, Wallace C. Dawson, Jr. (Sylvia) of South Hill and Thomas Michael Dawson (Lisa) of Kenbridge; four grandchildren, Travis, Jason, Jessica and Candace and twelve great grandchildren. Mrs. Dawson was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace C. Dawson, and siblings, Walter Marshall Snead, Jr., Ethel Morris Copeland and Barbara Ann Dawson.
Mrs. Dawson was a member of First Baptist Church for more than 60 years and a loving wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
A celebration of her life will be conducted by Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld & Dr. Wilson Thompson at 2 p.m., Thursday July 11, 2019, at Farrar Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-7:30 at the funeral home. Memorial considerations in her memory may be directed to First Baptist Church, 410 Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill, VA 23970 or Hendrick Cancer Center, P O Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Dawson family
