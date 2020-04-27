Mr. Everett Daniel Barbour, age 96, of South Hill, died Friday April 24, 2020. He was a World War ll Army Veteran, a recipient of the Purple Heart, the first employee of Buggs Island Telephone and was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Carrie Andrews Barbour. Mr. Barbour is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Davis and her husband Dave of South Hill; his two sons: Glenn Barbour and his wife Linda of South Hill and Tim Barbour and his wife Pam of Dolphin; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A graveside service was conducted on Monday April 27th at 2:00 P.M. in Crestview Memorial Park with full American Legion Post 79 military honors. Memorial contributions in Mr. Barbour’s name may be made to the South Hill United Methodist Church memorial fund at 105 Franklin Street, South Hill, VA 23970 or to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barbour family.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 pandemic causes changes in next school year’s budget; Plans to be put in place for possible distance education
- Mecklenburg Coronavirus related deaths jumps to 7
- Tragedy stikes local business Tuesday morning
- PVMS Teacher of the Year surprised with parade of coworkers and friends
- Local fire departments responding to smoke in Trinity Church home
- May Day Parade planned in South Hill
- First VCU Health CMH COVID-19 patient released from hospital
- Off the beaten path: Rosemont of Virginia
- Senior Athlete Profile: Christopher Michael Redman, Jr.
- A message and At-home Learning Plan from Brunswick County Public Schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.