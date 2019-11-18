Mrs. Catherine Annette Crutchfield, age 97, of La Crosse, died Friday November 15, 2019 in her home. She was an operator for Centel Telephone Company for over 45 years, a life member of the La Crosse Baptist Church and a very active helper at the Cabbage Farm with a particular interest in their strawberries and the widow of Jake Crutchfield. Mrs. Crutchfield is survived by her sister, Mary Anna Boze of La Crosse and her many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service conducted in La Crosse Baptist Church on Sunday, November 17th at 2:00 P.M. with interment to follow in the La Crosse Cemetery. The family received friends starting at 1:00 until service time in the church. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Crutchfield’s name may be made to the La Crosse Baptist Church at 102 S. Carter Street, La Crosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crutchfield family.
