Lorean Burk Watson Hardy, “MeMa”, entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2020 at her home.
Lorean was born February 16, 1939 in Mecklenburg County to the late Elsie Evans and William Burk and was adopted by the late Willie and Lucille Watson of Baskerville, VA. Lorean was baptized at an early age at Union Hill R.Z.U.A Church and remained a member until her passing.
In 1957, Lorean married the late SGM (Retired) Junius I. Hardy and to this union, 3 daughters were born.
Mema leaves to cherish her memories - children Sandra Hardy, Regina Gordon and Marion Elder (Clifton) all of Lawrenceville, VA; sisters, Valerie Robinson, Carol Ramsey, Idella Richards, all of NY, Vera Moore, Georgia and Gwendolyn McMillan, Lawrenceville, VA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on August 1, 2020 at Brown’s Memorial Chapel with interment in the Hardy Family Cemetery, Lawrenceville, VA. Brown’s Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.