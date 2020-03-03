Melvin Alvester Crute

Melvin Alvester Crute, age 80, of Petersburg, VA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Born August 27, 1939 in South Hill, VA, he was the son of the late Garland R. and Zelma Walker Crute. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gertrud Jeany Crute. Mr. Crute retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of active duty service. He is survived by a host of family members and friends who will cherish his memory.