Mr. Otto G. Ittner, Jr., age 80, of Great Creek subdivision, La Crosse, Va. , died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for Shoosmith Bros. in Chesterfield county and the widower of Joan Bottoms Ittner. Mr. Ittner is survived by his daughter Vanessa I. Mole and husband David of North Chesterfield, his son Timothy W. “Tim” Ittner and wife Sandra of La Crosse and a sister Sharon Daniel and husband Grady of Midlothian, three grandchildren; Sarah, Megan and Dylan Ittner. He was predeceased by a daughter Theresa Ittner A Graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield , Va. 23832. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ittner family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Peter Alexander Baskerville
- School Board Votes to Open Rebidding on School Construction
- Deacon James Benjamin Simmons
- Park View Middle School Homecoming Court
- Mrs. Vivian D. Bond
- Homecoming Victory for the Park View Middle School Cougars
- Local medical billing office under new ownership
- Linda P. Reams
- JoAnne Tucker Turner
- Lady Dragons stay perfect in district
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.