Mr. Otto G. Ittner, Jr., age 80, of Great Creek subdivision, La Crosse, Va. , died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for Shoosmith Bros. in Chesterfield county and the widower of Joan Bottoms Ittner. Mr. Ittner is survived by his daughter Vanessa I. Mole and husband David of North Chesterfield, his son Timothy W. “Tim” Ittner and wife Sandra of La Crosse and a sister Sharon Daniel and husband Grady of Midlothian, three grandchildren; Sarah, Megan and Dylan Ittner. He was predeceased by a daughter Theresa Ittner  A Graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield , Va. 23832. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ittner family.