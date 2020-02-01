Franklin Thomas Bowen, age 81, of Meredithville, VA passed away January 5, 2020. He is the son of the late Gilbert and Nellie Bowen. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Peggy M. Bowen; his brother, Trumen W. Bowen; his nieces and nephews, Kristie Bowen Tanner, Trumen W. Bowen, Jr., Linda Elliott and Ronnie Bowen; and caregivers, Sandy and Louise Rice. A graveside service was held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hardy Family Cemetery, 2451 Meherrin River Rd., Brodnax, VA 23920. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
