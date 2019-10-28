Calvin Lee Carpenter, age 65, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Carpenter; his daughters, Nicole C. Clary and husband Danny and Christina C. Daniels; his grandchildren, Maygan, Austin and Haylee Clary and Hunter Daniels; his brother, Larry Carpenter; his sister, Linda Adams; and his “girls”, Rebecca “Becky” L. Clarke, Anne T. Phillips and Kathy W. Atkins. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville, VA. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family requests that you dress casual and comfortable to the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Most Popular
Articles
- Public addresses issues with School Board
- William Edward "Billy" Farrar
- Baby Dogs Outlast PV, 16-8
- Masons welcome Grand Senior Warden on Ladies Night
- The South Central Fair 2019 comes to an end
- First Idol Contest held at fair
- Mr. Cedric Carroll "Joe" Keesee
- Mrs. Joyce Powers Braddy
- Mrs. Everline Jones Ashe
- Wendell Myrl Crowder, Jr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 29
-
Nov 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.