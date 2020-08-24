Mr. Gary Lee Coltrane, age 78, of South Hill, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired employee for the Town of South Hill and widower of Linda Grady Coltrane.
Gary is survived by his two daughters; Susan C. Dunn (Ernie) of Clarksville, Becky Wright of South Hill, a son Tony Lee Coltrane, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a sister Betty Jean Clary also of South Hill.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse.
Family and friends are invited to come by Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory to visit and sign his register during normal business hours. ( 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. daily).
The family also suggest memorial contributions be made to P. O. Box 422, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Coltrane family.
