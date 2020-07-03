Marion Estelle Perkins

On September 9, 1928, a baby girl who they named Marion Estelle, was born to Madison Fletcher and Mary Lunsford Cassada. Ninety-one years later, on July 1, 2020, this little girl left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father. Her parents were Christians and they taught their daughter from an early age to love God and believe in His Son Jesus Christ. Her faith remained strong her entire life. She loved her church, First Baptist of South Hill , where she was an active member. She served as a Sunday School teacher, WMU leader and was so honored to serve as a deacon. On September 14, 1946, Estelle married Hubert Perkins. He was the love of her life and her best friend. They had forty-eight wonderful years together and raised four children. Estelle was an employee of Peebles Dept. Store and mentored so many young women there. She was a volunteer for the CMH Auxiliary for many years until her health no longer allowed. She was also a volunteer with CMH Hospice. Estelle was predeceased by her parents Fletcher and Mary Cassada, her husband Hubert Perkins and eight brothers; Brooks, Marshall, Woodrow, Clay, Odell, Johnny, Howard and Max Cassada. Living to carry on her memories are children, Brenda Curtis and her husband Jim, Joan Williamson and her husband Larry, Nancy Fleshood and her husband Kell and David Perkins. Estelle and Hubert had eight grandchildren; Tracey Cosimano (John), Suzanne Wisnieski (Scott), Catherine Curtis (Amos) Aimee Haessly (Steve) Leslie Spears (Tanner) Kris Walker (Scott) Caleb Fleshood (Martha) and Cassie Perkins. They had nine great grandchildren; Caroline Youngson, Brittney Douglas, Brianna Douglas, Robin Kovac, Christian Lee, Joshua Lee, Adam Spears, Claaire Walker and Charlotte Walker. In Memory of Estelle, donations may be nade to First Baptist Church , 410 N. Mecklenburg Ave. South Hill, VA. 23970
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park by Reverend Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld. The family will receive friends at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal business hours from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. daily. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Perkins family. The family request that mask and social distancing be worn and practiced at the graveside service along with casual attire
