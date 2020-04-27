Mr. Daniel Paul "Shorty" Rorabaugh

Mr. Daniel Paul “Shorty” Rorabaugh, age 75, of South Hill, died on Thursday April 23, 2020. He was a longtime employee of A-1 G&V. “Shorty” is survived by his two brothers: Arthur D. Rorabaugh of Shelbyville, DE and David Rorabaugh of Altoona, PA; his two sisters: Shirley Reigh of Altoona, PA and Claudia Wyke of Altoona, PA; many loving nieces and nephews and his dear friends, Sam and Pat Erwin of South Hill. Shorty was preceded in death by his two brothers: Robert Rorabaugh and James Rorabaugh and his sister, Mary Huber. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rorabaugh family.