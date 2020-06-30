Sarah Allgood Jones, age 70, of Boydton, VA, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1950 in Chase City, VA and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Nancy Allgood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Jones and grandson, Mitchell Yoder. Sarah is survived by her daughters, Ramona Jones-Yoder of Boydton, VA, Michelle Hinkle of Moseley, VA, Joanna Jordan (Ken) of Boydton, VA, and Angela Jones of Boydton, VA; four grandchildren, Grant Yoder (Marissa), Brandon Moore (Selena Grimley), Sara Mooney (Cody), and Jesse Moore; and four great-grandchildren, Cassie, Kathleen, Makai, and Braylynn. The family will receive family and friends at Sarah’s Residence on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jason Hay officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
