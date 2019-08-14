John Carson Peebles

John Carson Peebles, age 72, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away August 6, 2019.  He is the son of the late Lawrence and Marie Peebles-Wright.  He is preceded in death by two brothers, James A. Peebles and Robert S. Peebles, Sr.  He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; his son Bryan; his daughter Tanya and husband Chris; his brother, E. Maxey Peebles (Wanda); his sister, Emily Mayton (Bennie); sister-in-law, Trena Peebles; and many loved nieces and nephews, family and friends.  Johnny served three years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.  He had recently retired after 47 years with the Virginia Department of Transportation.  Johnny was a long time member of the Lawrenceville Lions Club where he served as Treasurer.  The family received friends Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrenceville Lions Club, P.O. Box 214 Lawrenceville, VA  23868. 