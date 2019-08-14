John Carson Peebles, age 72, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away August 6, 2019. He is the son of the late Lawrence and Marie Peebles-Wright. He is preceded in death by two brothers, James A. Peebles and Robert S. Peebles, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; his son Bryan; his daughter Tanya and husband Chris; his brother, E. Maxey Peebles (Wanda); his sister, Emily Mayton (Bennie); sister-in-law, Trena Peebles; and many loved nieces and nephews, family and friends. Johnny served three years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He had recently retired after 47 years with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Johnny was a long time member of the Lawrenceville Lions Club where he served as Treasurer. The family received friends Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrenceville Lions Club, P.O. Box 214 Lawrenceville, VA 23868.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wanted Person
- Howerton named Branch Manager in South Hill
- Local teen gives back
- SVHEC Welcomes New Community College Presidents
- Deputy Don Blanton and K-9 Reba to the rescue!
- Fire destroys home, two occupants escape
- Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office warns of counterfeit money
- Caleb Connor Wins Big
- Mrs. Betty M. Newman
- Councilman and daughter rescue kitten at Buggs Island Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.