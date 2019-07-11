Mr. James Edward Libhart, age 73, of South Hill, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was a construction manager for M.B. Kahn Construction of Columbia, South Carolina.
Jim is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Sandra Fredeking “Sandi” Libhart, his daughter Leslie Deaton (Josh) of Charleston, SC, three sons; Reggie Libhart (Elza) of Ridgefield, CT , Chris Libhart (Margaret) of Townsend, DE. and Brad Libhart (Angie) of Charleston, SC, his brother Don Libhart of Cuba, MO, two sisters; Darlene Hensley of Eureka, Mo and Pam McCann-Clay of Jefferson City, MO., seven grandchildren; Elise and Neely Deaton, Cole , Gabe, Savannah, Ashley and Phoebe Libhart.
A Celebration of Jim’s life was conducted Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the South Hill Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Hill Presbyterian Church or the South Hill Community Garden, 914 North Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Libhart family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.