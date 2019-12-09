Michelle Ann Roberts Sasser, age 41, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away December 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Marie Thomas and her grandparents, Sonny Roberts, Billy and Shirley Davis and Christine Edmonds. She is survived by her children, Caleb and Ashleigh Sasser; her mother, Sheryl Davis Thomason and husband Ricky; her father, Carrol Roberts and wife Gloria; her sister, Brittney Weidman and husband Andrew; her niece and nephew, Harper and Easton Weidman; her Mema, Ann Daniel Roberts; and a host of close family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church, 255 Union Mill Road La Crosse, VA with interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville, VA. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brunswick County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 522 Lawrenceville, VA 23868 or Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
