Mr. Rex William Corwin, age 83, of Bracey, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 in his home. He was the president of Camellia Foods of Norfolk, the owner and operator of Quality Mechanical, an active member of South Hill Presbyterian Church and an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mr. Corwin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan N. Corwin of Bracey; his two daughters: Susan C. Ledlow and her husband Edward of Renick, West Virginia and Kathleen C. Houghton and her husband Jerry of Monticello, Indiana; his two sons: Michael Corwin and his wife Deborah of South Hill and Andrew Corwin and his wife Karen of Chesapeake; his sister, Barbara Pike of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the South Hill Presbyterian Church on Thursday, September 26th at 2:00 P.M. with a visitation to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to CMH Hospice at P.O. Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970 or to the South Hill Presbyterian Church at 914 N. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Corwin family.
