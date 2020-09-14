Sandra Clary Griffin, age 67, of Bracey, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born on November 10, 1952 in Roanoke Rapids, NC, she was the daughter of the late John Keith and Claudine Havens Clary of Blackstone, VA.
Sandra was a retired teller of Citizens Bank & Trust. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Sandra is survived by her son, David Shawn Lucy (Crystal); daughters, Shannon Ivey and Crystal Raynor (Anthony); eight grandchildren, Jasmine, Haley, Isaiah, Jesse, Kristen, Wyatt, Liam, and Trinity; her sister, JoAnn Miles (Curtis); and her best friend, Teri Widmer (Eric).
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Lawrenceville, VA. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
