Benjamin Ross Williams was born into a loving home of George Louis Williams and Alice Freeman Williams on January 26, 1970. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Luke Baptist Church in Queens, NY and later in life, became a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church (South Hill) and Zion Baptist Church (Hagerstown, MD).
Ben graduated from Park View High School in 1988. As he loved to serve others, he enlisted in the United States Army as a Military Police. Ben had many jobs, but he was most passionate about his warehouse position at Staples.
Ben’s earthly home was dissolved on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 when his soul departed to his new home in heaven.
Ben leaves to cherish his memories: father, George L. Williams; mother, Alice F. Williams; daughter, Serena Anderson; two sons, Nino Smith and Thomas Evans; sister, Stephanie Williams-Hayes; brother-in-law, William Hayes, Sr.; niece, Brianna Hayes; nephew, William Hayes; grandchildren, Melec and Ouija Smith and Alaya Anderson; special friend, Cynthia Dorsey-Jenkins; other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Visitation with video presentation will be held 4-7 pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., 301 W. Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA. A Graveside Service with military honors will take place at 11 am, July 23, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park, 18599 Highway One, La Crosse, VA.
Services are entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Est. 434.447.7158. www.orispjones.com.
