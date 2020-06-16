Mr. Hilton Howell Toms III, age 80 of South Hill, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, Lynchburg, VA. He was a retired maintenance supervisor at J.A. Barker Construction, a former employee of NAPA Auto Parts in South Hill and the widower of Alice Pace Toms.
Hilton is survived by his daughter Theresa Atkins of Orange, Va., four granddaughters; Ali Lupton (Michael) of Staunton, Va. , Holly Morris of South Hill, Pace Morris of Charlottesville and Sarah Morris also of Orange, Va. , ten great grandchildren and a grandson-in-law Jeremy Jackson.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Toms family.
