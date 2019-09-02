Eric C. Shephard, 56, of N. Fayette Twp., died, Monday, August 26, 2019. He was a former teacher at Brunswick County High School; devoted son of Alan and Sandra Wolff Shephard; cherished husband of Karen Lukan Shephard; loving father of Brittney (Lane) Murphy and Holly Shephard; beloved brother of, Keith (Laura) Shephard, Samantha (Jeff) O’Donoghue, and Judd (Megan) Shephard. A memorial gathering was held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 11-2pm, immediately followed by a brief service at Nation Funeral Home Inc. 220 E. Lincoln Ave. McDonald, PA 15057. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Teach for America – Donations PO Box 398305 San Francisco, CA 94139-8305.
