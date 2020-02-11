William E. Kirkland passed away at his home in Strasburg, VA Friday Feb. 7, 2020. Born Sept. 19, 1942 in La Crosse, VA to John Early Kirkland and Pattie Sue Lambert Kirkland. “Bill” Kirkland graduated from VPI class of 1964 with a BA in Business Administration. Mr. Kirkland was a proud member of “M” Company Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets. In 1968, he married Frances Faye Hawkins of Lawrenceville, VA. He served two years as a Commissioned Officer in US Army stationed in Okinawa, Japan before serving as a civilian employee in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971 working as a retail manager for US Armed Services Post and Base Exchanges. He transitioned to private sector retail management in 1972 working for chain department stores throughout the Southern US for over thirty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Hugh L, Dr. James A., John H. Kirkland and one sister, Mrs. Edith Jane Harris. Bill was a Master Mason, Member of Spurmont Lodge #98, Strasburg, VA and a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Faye, and son, Joseph Keith Kirkland (wife Erin K B Kirkland) and two adoring grandchildren; Julianna Faye Kirkland and Renison (Ren) James Kirkland. Services to be held at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA Sat. Feb 15th with family visitation at 12:00 pm and services at 1:00 pm. Interment at Mt. Hebron Cemetery Winchester, VA immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to “Class of 1964 Corps of Cadets Vietnam Memorial Scholarship”, Virginia Tech University Development(0336), Attn: Gift Accounting, 902 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24061.
