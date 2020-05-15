Lena Mae Cannon Williams was born on January 4, 1931, the youngest child of 14 children and also a twin. She was the daughter of Wesley and Lucy Cannon, and also the wife and business partner (Hill Top Inn) to the late Sidney Williams. Their union touched the lives of many through their love and service to the community. Lena peacefully went to rest in the arms of the Lord on April 24, 2020.
To cherish her memory, Lena leaves three daughters: Esther Johnson (Ben), Bernice Brazier (Tony), Lucille Thompson (Melvin); three sons: Sampson Williams, Harvey (Norma) and Lewis (Margie); twelve grandchildren (two deceased: Harvey Williams, Jr. and James Williams); and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, April 29 ,2020 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville, VA. Browns Funeral Service were in charge of the arrangements.
