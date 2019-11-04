Mrs. Betty Lehman Compton age 76 of South Hill, VA passed away Monday October 29, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard “Dickie” Compton, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Lewis (Joey) of Chesterfield, VA, Lisa Arthur (Mike) South Hill, VA her sons, Randy Compton, Vincent Compton (Tammy) , Jeffery Compton all of South Hill, VA, fifth-teen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother Edwin R. Lehman, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2PM Friday November 1, 2019 in the chapel of Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home, 1260 N. Mecklenburg Ave. South Hill, VA. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park LaCrosse, VA The family suggest memorial contributions be made to, New Hope Baptist Church 255 Union Mill Road LaCrosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be made at: www.farrarfuneralhome.net.
