Mr. Edward L. “Ed” Clary of South Hill passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Grady and Bertha Mae Clary. He was preceded in death by a son, Dane Clary. Ed is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Kim Goodson Clary, his son Mike Clary and wife Jennifer and their son Colton of Dinwiddie, a daughter-in-law Shelley T. Clary and she and Dane’s daughter Kinley of Bedford, VA, his brother Emory R. Clary and wife Donna and sister Kathy Bowen and special friend Wallace Tucker. Kathy’s gift of her kidney to Ed provided him forty-two years of good health that he would not have had without her awesome gift. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him as well. Ed’s biggest joy in life was his family, especially being “Granddaddy Ed” to Kinley and Colton. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends after the service according to Covid protocol. In lieu of flowers , please consider memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23228 in Ed’s memory. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff in ER of VCU/CMH and for the excellent care he received in the Coronary ICU of VCU/MCV. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Clary family
Most Popular
Articles
- Tahlia Cypress of South Hill graduates from Campbell University School of Law
- Greene Is PV’s Longest Tenured Coach
- TORNADO WARNING FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY
- MCSO looking for suspects in Simmons Truck Stop gaming machine robbery
- COVID-19 Update: Mecklenburg surpasses 500 cases mark with 3 new outbreaks
- Local group hoping to preserve memory of Mecklenburg’s Historically Black Schools
- Whittles Mill needs your help
- Mecklenburg County Gives Relief to Non-Profits with the New Tourism & Arts Relief Grant
- Superintendent video series offers new look into 2020-2021 school year specifics
- South Hill Rotary continues with membership month
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.