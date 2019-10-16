Mrs. Joyce Powers Braddy, age 76 of La Crosse, died Monday, October 14, 2019 in VCU/MCV Hospital , Richmond.
Joyce was a LPN, a supervisor for many years at La Crosse Sportswear, an employee of the former Community Memorial Hospital, a dental assistant for Dr John Bass and the widow of Odelle Vaiden Braddy.
She is survived by her daughter Allison B. Brame of La Crosse, a grandson Jake Brame also of La Crosse, a brother-in-law and sister-in-laws and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, ballpark grandchildren and special friends; Mitch Burton, Johnny and Greta Clay and her canine fur baby,” Shelley”.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M in New Hope Christian Church, Danieltown, 742 New Hope Rd., Alberta, Va. 23821 with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Hill Baseball Scholarship Fund,
P. O. Box 28, South Hill, Va. 23970.
Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Braddy family.
