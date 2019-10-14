Lavenia “Bena” Rose Bishop Gibson, age 80, of Dolphin, VA passed away peacefully at her home on October 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette L. “Leroy” Gibson, Sr. and her parents, William Edwin Bishop, Sr. and Ommie Oakley Bishop. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, William E. Bishop, Jr., James D. Bishop, Clarence E. Bishop, Virginia R. Short, Christine B. Edmonds, Maxine B. Simmons. She is survived by her children, Susan Lucy (Heath), Donna Robertson (Bobby), and Everette Gibson (Lynn); her four grandchildren, Stormi Maurer (Garland), Will Lucy (Kelly), Zachery Gibson, and Sydney Robertson; her two great grandchildren, Nolan Maurer and Mackenzie Lucy; numerous nieces and nephews; and four devoted caregivers. Funeral services will be conducted 2 P. M. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at the Gibson Family Cemetery, 2105 Piney Woods Road, Lawrenceville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
