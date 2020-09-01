Mr. James Thomas, 73, of South Hill, VA entered eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA.
Mr. Thomas, affectionately known as “Red”, was born in Person County, NC on November 8, 1946 to the late James Buster Thomas and Earlie Clay Boulden. He was a graduate of West End High School in Skipwith, VA, and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses South Hill congregation. Mr. Thomas was a retired machine operator for Colgate Palmolive in Jersey City, NJ. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing basketball, reading, and chess.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by a grandson, William Pierre Robertson, and seven siblings, Nona, Mary, Willie Mae, Josephine, Jannie, Leslie and Eltee.
Cherishing his memories are his wife, Rochelle Anderson Thomas of South Hill, VA; son, Todd Thomas of Tokyo, Japan; two daughters, Patrice Denise Beasley of Baltimore, MD and Jasminn Thomas Nelson (Terrance) of Chesterfield, VA; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ella Cook and Catherine Thomas both of Clarksville, VA; four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a vast number of other loving relatives and caring friends.
A graveside service for Mr. James Thomas will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Wharton Memorial Garden, Nelson, VA with Rev. Mack Talley, officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19, a mask will be required for all viewings and services, and we ask that you practice social distancing.
Arrangements are by C. H. Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clarksville, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.
