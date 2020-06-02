“Come unto Me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
Lena Mae Cannon Williams was born on January 4, 1931, the youngest child of 14 children and was also a twin. She was the daughter of Wesley and Lucy Cannon, and the wife and business partner (Hill Top Inn) to the late Sidney Williams. Their union touched the lives of many through their love and service to the community. Lena peacefully went to rest in the arms of the Lord on April 24, 2020.
“Children obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right.” Ephesians 6:1
To cherish her memory, Lena leaves three daughters: EstherJohnson (Ben), Bernice Brazier (Tony), Lucille Thompson (Melvin); three sons: Sampson Williams, Harvey (Norma) and Lewis (Margie); twelve grandchildren (two deceased: Harvey Williams, Jr. and James Williams); and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
“…Faith, Hope, and Love, but the greatest of these is Love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13
There is no greater reflection of a son’s love to his Mother than that of Sampson Williams. His many years of dedication, commitment, and devotion have been unmeasurable. At Sampson’s side, Lena also had another Guardian Angel in the love and comfort of Jonnette Edmonds; whom she affectionately called Mother Williams. Sampson and Jonnette made sure every year and every occasion was a
“Celebration of Life for ‘Mother Williams.”
