DEACON JAMES EDWARD BENNETT, affectionately known as “Pops” and/or “Daddy James”, slipped into the arms of Jesus Sunday morning, August 9, 2020, while on his knees praying at his home in LaCrosse, VA. He was also known in the softball arena as “Hamma.” He was the son of the late John Bennett and Esther Baskerville Joyner, born in Mecklenburg County, VA on August 7, 1942.
The love he left behind transcends eternity and belongs to his two daughters-Janice Bennett (Michael) Johnson, South Hill, VA and Deborah Alexander, East Orange, NJ; granddaughter- Breanna West, Newark, NJ; sister-in-law, Jeanette Jones, Blackstone, VA; aunt- Beatrice Baskerville, LaCrosse, VA; devoted cousin- Alfred Baskerville, LaCrosse, VA; God children- Scotty Yancey, Las Vegas, NV; Clarissa Hobbs, Hillside, NJ, and Justin (BeBe) Smith, Union, NJ: special niece- Virginia (William) Manuel, Brooklyn, NY; special nephews- his name sake, James Jr. (Vickie) Bennett, Rahway, NJ and Floyd (Betty) Bennett, South Carolina; devoted nieces- Denise Bennett, Baskerville, VA and Edith Brown, South Hill, VA, whose desserts he often called her for; his strong tower brothers/friends- Raymond (Linda) Jones, Plainfield, NJ; Lloyd (Yvonne) Davis, Warrenton, NC and James Percey (Agnes) Lambert, South Carolina, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside Service was held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park, LaCrosse, VA with Military Burial Honors performed by the American Legion Post #79 of South Hill, VA. Reverend Sharon Baskerville officiated.
FEGGINS FUNERAL HOME, INC. IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS
