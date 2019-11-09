Mrs. Clara Edmonds Adcock, age 79, of La Crosse, died Tuesday , November 5, 2019 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a retired cutter at Virginia Quilting Inc., also worked at La Crosse Sportswear and the widow of James Agusta Adcock.
She is survived by a daughter Melonee S. Adcock of La Crosse and a sister Gladys E. Parham also of La Crosse. She was predeceased by three brothers; Franklin, Floyd, Sr., and Eugene Edmonds.
A graveside funeral service was conducted Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Crestview Memorial Park. The family suggest memorial contributions in Clara’s name be made to the Mecklenburg Co. Cancer Association, at MCCA, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Adcock family.
