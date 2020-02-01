Mary Elizabeth Moton, 80, departed this life on January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Allen Moton; her mother, Georgia Elizabeth Leak; her stepfather, Cecil Best; three of her sisters, Joyce Marshall, Barbara Simpkins and Joan Mayo. She is survived by her nephews, Darren Cecil Hays (Marsha) and Rodney Marshall; her nieces, Dionecia Funchess (Alfonso), Allison Hakim (Khalil), Erika Simpkins, Stacey Lewis (Antwan), Bridgette Vargas (Shad) and Valerie Mayo; and a host of relatives and close friends. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4 to 7pm at Brown’s Funeral Service, Inc, 704 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at Brunswick High School, 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868, with the Rev. Terrence Walker, officiating; Bishop Curtis Shaird eulogizing. Interment in St. Thomas Episcopal Church Cemetery. Brown’s Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
