Mr. Elbert Roger Higgins, age 73, of Bracey died Monday, December 9, 2019 in Duke Medical Center, Durham, NC.. He was a medical technologist at the Hopewell Medical Center in Hopewell, Va. , a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a member of the South Hill Masonic Lodge #297. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty years, Cynthia Harris Higgins, a daughter, Jannon Higgins Coley and husband Chad of South Hill, two granddaughters; Mackenzie and Macie Coley both of South Hill , two brothers; Larry Higgins and wife Carol and Michael Higgins all of Burnsville, NC . , two nieces and one nephew.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Tabernacle Baptist Church at 3:00 P.M., interment in the church cemetery, with a visitation and reception to follow in the church social hall. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P. O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924. or Tabernacle Baptist Church, 23875 Hwy # 47, South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Higgins family.
