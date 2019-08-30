Bobby F. Neal

We the family of Bobby Neal are announcing the passing of our beloved “Pop Pop”, who left us on August 06, 2019 to join family in a better place, and with the precious Lord himself. Bobby is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Neal of Boydton, Virginia, his Children Philip and Samantha Arrington, Alan Arthur, and Sandra and Scottie Moran and family. Bobby is also survived by three Grandchildren and families, of whom he loved greatly, Brenda and Timbra Geedy, Katie and Clarke McAden, and Jessica and Chris Williams, along with eight loving Great grandchildren Hayden, Christopher, Jalyn, Caiden and Christian, Braeden, Lily, and Ana. He is already greatly missed by so many.
Bobby enjoyed salt water fishing, fresh water fishing, and enjoying his time with family in all his spare moments. Bobby was a well-known Project Manager for multiple contracting companies, and has had the pleasure of helping build the Hospital that made some of his last moments memorable. We would like to thank all family and friends that have shown support, and prayers during this time of sorrow.
If you wish to send condolences, please send to: Elizabeth Neal at 99 Finch Lane Boydton, VA 23917.
