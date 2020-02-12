Mrs. Janice Smith Creedle, age 72, of South Hill, died Monday February 10, 2020. She was a retired employee of the South Hill DMV office. Mrs. Creedle is survived by her husband, Sherwood H. Creedle of South Hill; her son Steven H. Creedle and his wife Susan of South Hill; her daughter, Stephanie C. Hobbs of Midlothian; her sister, Ann S. Petersen of Glen Allen; her six grandchildren: Morgan E. Clary, Hart Creedle, Tyler Creedle, Bailey Hobbs, Jackson Hobbs and Cooper Hobbs; her three nieces and one nephew. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday morning February 13th at 11:00 in First Baptist Church of South Hill with the family receiving friends at the conclusion of the service in the church social hall. A private interment will take place at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mrs. Creedle’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church at 410 North Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Creedle family.
