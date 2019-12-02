Mr. Charles Everette Vaughan, Sr., age 79 of South Hill, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Cumbia Vaughan of 57 years; his son, Derrick Wilson Vaughan (Michelle) of Prince George; and four grandchildren, Brandon Everette Vaughan, Ashley Vaughan Watson (Charles), Lauren Danielle Vaughan and Madison Nicole Vaughan. Also surviving are two brothers, Woodrow Wilson Vaughan, Jr. (Jan) of South Hill and Louis Ozlin Vaughan of LaCrosse , VA.
Mr. Vaughan was preceded in death by his son, Charles Everette Vaughan, Jr.
Mr. Vaughan was a a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and worked at the local Ford dealership for over 40 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and woodworking.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:30am until the time of service. Memorial considerations are asked to be directed to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 127 Hillside Rd., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be placed at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Vaughan family.
