William Michael “Big Mike” Rutherford, Sr., of Lawrenceville, VA, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. He was born October 16, 1942 in Elizabethton, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, F.B. “Bud” Rutherford and Frances Bolton Rutherford. He is survived by his sons, W. Michael Rutherford, Jr. (Sara) of Winston-Salem, NC, D. Patrick Rutherford (Beth) of Dinwiddie, VA, and his grandchildren, Ryan Rutherford, Daisy Lee Rutherford, Adam Rutherford and Ashli Rutherford.
Big Mike was a graduate of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN. He served in the United States Marine Corps, was a founding member of Green Town Hunt Club in Lawrenceville, VA, and a lifetime service member of The Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of Virginia (South Hill Lodge No. 297).
The family will receive friends at Brunswick Country Club on December 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297, Green Town Hunt Club, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Rutherford family.
