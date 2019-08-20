Mrs. Nancy Jean Baird Clay, born March 31, 1949, went to her heavenly home on August 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, William T. Baird and mother, Hestella W. Baird. Jean is survived by her husband of 48 years, Clarence J. Clay, her daughter, Kimberly Clay Queck (Eddie); two grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Kaylee Queck and Clay Queck; her sister, Mary Ann Baird Cundiff (Henry); her brother, Kenneth W. Baird (Carol); nieces: Alicia Clary (Rick), Lisa Horoszewski (Devin), and nephew, Lee Cundiff (Erin) and many loving great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Jean loved God, life, family, friends and children. For many years she worked as a full-time substitute teacher at Brunswick Academy and held many fond memories of the children she touched. Off and on health issues plagued Jean for the past few years, but she was always optimistic and never gave up. On Friday, Jean knew the end was near, so she had special words with each member of her family. This time will always be remembered and cherished by them. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday August 21st at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Canaan Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 256, La Crosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Clay family.
