Judy Ann Boyd of LaCrosse passed away on June 21, 2020 she was 67. She is survived by daughter Beth Harrell White ; granddaughter Rena White and two Great grandsons Bentely Byrum and Allan White-Mitchell; Three sisters Susan Michael and her husband Mike, Deborah Jones and Margaret “Odell” Harris and her husband Carl; Three brothers Jimmy ”Hobo” Jones Jr. and his wife Alice, William “ Sam” Jones and Kevin Whitby and his wife Marsha;
Judy is preceded in death by her husband Gregory Boyd; Parents Arthur and Margaret Whitby and her brother Thomas Jones.
In lieu of flower you may make a donation to Lake County SPCA, 11764 US15 Clarksville, VA 23927.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date
Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Boyd family.
