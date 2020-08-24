Mrs. Virginia “Rose” Starke, age 83 of La Crosse, VA, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at VCU Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill. Mrs. Starke was a retired school cafeteria manager for La Crosse Elementary School. Mrs. Starke also dedicated much of her time through volunteering at Sally and Sonny’s Florist, Archie’s Florist and CMH Hospice. Mrs. Starke is survived by her two children: Dudley Starke and his wife Cathy of Fayettville and Donna Conner and her husband Clarence of Baskerville, Virginia; her son-in-law, Jerry S. Glasscock; her five grandchildren: Christopher Starke and his wife Crystal, Amanda Starke Guerrero, Tiffany Hedgepeth and her husband Bill, Katie Conner and her companion Rob, Alex Starke Purches and her husband Chris and her eleven great-grandchildren: Ava Starke, Emily Starke, Owen Starke, Ayden Guerrero, Madison Guerrero, Lillian Guerrero, Charlotte Guerrero, Nicolas Hedgepeth, Destiny Hedgepeth, Ayden Brogden and Chloe Brogden. Mrs Starke was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Starke, Jr.; her son, Dennis Edward Starke and her daughter, Cynthia “Dale” Starke Glasscock. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday August 26th at 2:00 P.M. in La Crosse Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to come by the funeral home to view and sign the register book during normal business hours which is 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Starke’s name may be made to Community Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Starke family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaylock retires after lifelong career in funeral service
- Feggins Was a Standout for the 2011/12 Dragons
- School Board makes final decision on reopening
- Whittles Mill needs your help
- 2011 & 2012 PV Football Teams Left Mark on Program
- CMH Dermatology Relocates to CARE Building
- Nurse Extern Program at VCU Community Memorial Hospital
- Rumors fly following Ag dept complaint
- Rotary welcomes 16 year old guest speaker spreading a positive message
- "Hot Fun in the Summertime" rescheduled
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.