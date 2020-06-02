John David Scatina

Scatina John David, of Bracey passed away on May 21, 2020 he was 73. John is survived by his son Justin D. Scatina ; Niece Debra Lail Thornburgh; Nephew Jeffrey A. Reid and one Granddaughter.
John is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Darlene Scatina..
He was a Security System Technician for many years with Honeywell.He loved to go to the boat dock and fish and he also loved his Chi hua hua .
Services will be private and any donations can be made in John's name to the charity of ones choice. Farrar Funeral home is serving the family.
