Mr. Penny J. Watson, Jr., age 89 of South Hill, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia “Pat” S. Watson of the home; a son, Rex Wayne Watson (Wanda) of South Hill; three grandchildren, David Watson (Amy) of VA Beach, Deanna W. Nichols (TJ) of South Hill and Daniel (Tabitha) Watson of Alberta and five great grandchildren, RJ, Dillion & Dalton Nichols and Delaney & Carter Watson. Also surviving is his sister, Betsy Watson Russell of Bracey and sister-in-law Mildred Watson of South Hill along with nine nieces and nephews. Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his parents, Penny J. Watson & Mamie G. Watson, his daughter, Carman Watson, his brother, William “Poke” Watson and sisters, Kathleen Lawson and Dorothy Dean.
Mr. Watson proudly served and retired from the US Air Force as a Sergeant. He was a member of First Baptist Church of South Hill, American Legion Post 79, Masonic Lodge 297 & Woodman of the World.
A graveside service will be conducted 2pm, Thursday, March 26th at Crestview Memorial Park. The family requests memorial considerations be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of South Hill, 410 N Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be placed at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Watson family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.