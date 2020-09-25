Mr. Kenneth Page Braddy, age 80, of South Hill, died on Wednesday September 17, 2020. He was a long time employee of Lorene Building Supply. Mr. Braddy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julia T. Braddy of South Hill; his son, H.L. Braddy of Chesapeake; his two brothers: Harvey Braddy of South Boston and James Braddy of Alberta; His two sisters: Betty Arthur of South Boston and Barbara Braddy of Virginia Beach and his special friend, George Melvin Brown. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Friday September 25th at 11:00 A.M. in the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mr. Braddy’s name may be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church Building Fund at 5223 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, VA 23950 or to the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Braddy Family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crowder, Hite, Crews answers the call to help Westview Cemetery
- County divided on future of Confederate statue; Relocation offered as a compromise
- School Board weighs Internet options for students still without
- A Look Back at Park View’s Gridiron Leaders
- Cobb Scored PV’s First Touchdown
- 3 Domestic assault cases investigated in Brunswick County
- Park View Middle among seven VA schools to earn National Blue Ribbon status
- Soyars selected as Regional Teacher of the Year
- From the Desk of Senator Ruff: The Future of Law Enforcement in Virginia
- Planning continues for old hospital use; VCU head provides update
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.