Mr. Kenneth Page Baddy

Mr. Kenneth Page Braddy, age 80, of South Hill, died on Wednesday September 17, 2020.  He was a long time employee of Lorene Building Supply.  Mr. Braddy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julia T. Braddy of South Hill;  his son, H.L. Braddy of Chesapeake;  his two brothers: Harvey Braddy of South Boston and James Braddy of Alberta;  His two sisters:  Betty Arthur of South Boston and Barbara Braddy of Virginia Beach and his special friend, George Melvin Brown.  A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Friday September 25th at 11:00 A.M. in the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.   Memorial contributions in Mr. Braddy’s name may be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church Building Fund at 5223 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, VA  23950 or to the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA  23970.  Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Braddy Family.