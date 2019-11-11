Steven Ray Blythe, age 30, of Brodnax, VA passed away November 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ralph Woodberry Lewis, Jr. and Charles Lewis Blythe, Sr., James Lester Long, Sr.; his uncles, Steven Randall Blythe and Charles Lewis Blythe, Jr.; and his cousins, Lindsey Michelle Blythe, Brandon Blythe and Dustin House. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Sherri Blythe, Sr.; his brother, Kevin Blythe, Jr.; his grandmothers, Sharon Lewis and Katherine Blythe; his Aunts and Uncles, Rhonda Blythe Ayscue (Dwight), Bruce Blythe (Angela), Jeff Blythe (Heather), Debbie Barker (Eric), Melinda L. Prince (Tommy), R. W. “Dickie” Lewis, III, Kenneth Lewis, Missy L. House (Ricky), Karen Lewis (Donnie), and James L. Long, Jr.; his beloved dog “Son”, Bubba and many cousins, friends and family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org or your local animal shelter.
