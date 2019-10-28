Wendell Myrl Crowder, Jr. died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1950 to Rachel Wells Crowder and W. Myrl Crowder. He is survived by his mother, Rachel W. Crowder; his wife, Anne O. Crowder that he loved dearly; a sister, Nina Crowder Rash (Lewis); sister, Virginia Crowder Nichols (Mike); two children, a son, Thomas Wendell Crowder (Crystal Epperson), and a daughter, Melissa Rene’e Crowder; four grandchildren, Taylor Bandy, Thor Lawrence, Jackson Crowder, and Shane Hunter Epperson. Myrl dearly loved his wife, Anne and enjoyed many friends; one very special friend was Vernon T. Dyer of Quinton, Virginia. Myrl attended Danville Technical College prior to enlisting in the United States Army National Guard during the Viet Nam Conflict and continued in the reserves for several more years of military service. He was a volunteer with the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years and was a member of the American Legion Post 79 in South Hill, Virginia where he served on numerous fund raising activities, held office twice, and was a member of The Honor Guard. Myrl has chosen to donate his body to science. There will be a Memorial Service to honor his memory at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday November 2nd at 5:00 P.M. with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Legion Post 79, 219 Brook Avenue South Hill, Virginia. Myrl was a lifelong farmer until his failing health limited his continuing to care for the land he loved. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crowder family.
