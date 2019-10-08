Mr. Hubert W. “Tim” Moore, age 77 of Brodnax, VA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019 . He was a lifelong member of Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax where he served as lay pastor, deacon, sexton, Sunday school teacher and on various committees and ministry outreaches. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lucille Taylor Moore, a daughter, Amy Hawkins and son-in-law, Jason Hawkins. His most precious treasures were his grandson, Jamie Hawkins and granddaughter Olivia Hawkins. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard Moore of Danville, VA and Reverend Charles Moore of Emporia, VA and many other nieces and nephews. Through the years he developed many cherished friendships while a meat cutter in the South Hill area and a funeral service attendant at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. He was predeceased by his parents, William Allen Moore and Josephine Roberts Moore, two brothers, Maxey Moore and Allen Moore and a sister, Page Arrington. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, October 9 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Canaan Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moore family.
