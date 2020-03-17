Mrs. Glenda Thompson Winn, age 66 of South Hill, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Bradford "Brad" E. Winn and is survived by her children, Christopher Brad Winn (Meaghan Young) of Charlottesville, Shawn Thompson Winn (Rebecca) of Arlington, and Kimberly Winn Norton (Adam) of Alexandria and seven grandchildren, Bradley Winn, Ellie Winn, Grace Winn, Winn Norton, Brad Winn, Reese Norton and Gage Winn. Also surviving are three sisters, Hilda T. Hood, Carolyn Horsely, and Georgia Householder.
Mrs. Winn was a retired claims representative for Crop Insurance and a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Glenda always wore a warm bright smile and love spending time with her family and friends. She loved the outdoors, especially her farm.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at 3pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the hour of service. Memorial considerations may be made in her memory to Zion United Methodist Church, 3207 Busy Bee Rd., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Winn family.
