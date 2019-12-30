William D. Taylor, age 86 of Henrico, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born March 8, 1933, in South Hill, VA to the late D.B. Taylor and Rosalie E. Elam Taylor. He was raised in South Hill, VA. After graduating high school, he moved to Richmond. He owned and operated W.D. Taylor, Inc., a construction company.
He is survived by his twin sons, Tim and Todd Taylor (Terry Curlee) and his sister, Rosalie Womble and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, D.B. Taylor, Jr, his sisters Jean T. Baker and Ann Lee. Also, the mother of his children, Anne H. Taylor.
The family will receive friends at a visitation service from 2-5pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bennett Funeral Home (West Chapel) in Glen Allen, VA. There will be a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1pm in South Hill. Farrar Funeral Home will be handling arrangements in South Hill. His family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220. Online condolences may be placed at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is in charge of the local arrangements.
